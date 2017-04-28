Montana’s 2017 Legislature came to a bitterly familiar close Friday morning, as lawmakers adjourned the session after failing to pass a bonding bill to fund scores of infrastructure projects across the state.

The $80 million bill, which needs a two-thirds majority of each house to pass, failed on two final votes Friday morning in the House, falling three short of the needed 67-vote majority each time.

Members then voted to adjourn, and House Speaker Austin Knudsen, R-Culbertson, brought down the gavel at 10 a.m. The Senate, which had been waiting to act if the House approved the bonding bill, adjourned 28 minutes later.

Democratic legislative leaders later revealed that Gov. Steve Bullock and some legislative leaders had devised an alternative plan to finance three big building projects and some school maintenance – but that Knudsen and fellow conservatives rejected it Friday morning.

Story continues below



“That was just kind of a Hail Mary pass at the end to try to come up with something,” House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, D-Helena, told MTN News. “We’ve been talking about these projects for so long, just trying to get them done.”

At a news conference after the session ended, Bullock, a Democrat, denounced Republicans for blocking the infrastructure package and said they were to blame.

Conservative Republicans, however, said the Legislature has already funded $1.1 billion of infrastructure this session – local projects and highway construction that is routinely funded every session.

With government finances tight, that infrastructure is enough, they said.

“We’ve done enough,” said Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell. “Remember, this is an economic downturn cycle. Montanans back home are doing more with less, and that’s what we need government to do as well. …

“All this discussion about how Montana doesn’t fund infrastructure? That’s all false.”

Friday’s adjournment also sunk two other bills that would have financed big projects: One to authorize multimillion-dollar loans to big rural water projects in eastern Montana and another to raise the state bed tax to finance a new Montana Historical Society museum.

Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso, D-Butte, said Bullock and several lawmakers started working Thursday on an alternative, once it appeared the bonding bill, Senate Bill 367, probably wouldn’t pass.

Bullock prepared amendatory vetoes that would fold the proposal into a pair of other bills, to finance the Historical Society museum, a new veterans’ nursing home in Butte, remodeling of Romney Hall at Montana State University and $7 million in school maintenance projects.

The projects would be financed with existing state revenue and some private funds, and the building contractors would lease Romney Hall and the nursing home back to the state.

But after meeting with leaders of the conservative wing of the GOP House caucus, Knudsen said there was no deal.

Knudsen told MTN news later that he thought the proposal still required issuance of state debt, and would need a two-thirds majority rather than a simple majority vote.

Eck tried to bring the bills to the House floor anyway, but Republican House members blocked that effort.