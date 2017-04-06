LEWISTOWN – A coroner’s jury determined on Thursday, that there was no foul play in the death of an inmate at the Fergus County Detention Facility.

Terry Randal Cox II, 36, was found dead in his jail cell in Lewistown on July 22 last year.

In an inquest presided over by Fergus County Coroner Richard Brown, the seven-person jury held that Cox’s death was not caused by a criminal act.

The jury deliberated for approximately 20 minutes after hearing testimony from nine witnesses. Two medical examiners testified that Cox had a lethal level of methamphetamine in his blood at the time of his death.

Investigators testified that they believed Cox had ingested a package containing a large of amount of methamphetamine before his arrest.