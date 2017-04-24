HELENA – After more than a year, a Helena homicide case has ended in a guilty plea.

KTVH confirmed Monday that Austin Kroll-McLaughlin plead guilty on Friday to deliberate homicide. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors said Kroll-McLaughlin shot and killed 20-year-old Ryan William Eakin at the 1200 block of Bozeman Ave. on July 7, 2016.

After entering his guilty plea, Kroll-McLaughlin told Judge Mike Menahan that his gun went off when he attempted to strike another individual in the head with the weapon. McLaughlin told the judge that the gun, “Went off completely by accident.”

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered. Sentencing is set for June 20.

McLaughlin faces 10 years to life in prison.

Since being arrested for the murder of Ryan Eakin, Kroll-McLaughlin admitted to using a paper clip and a battery to start a fire in his cell at the jail and has been charged with robbery for allegedly taking another inmate’s commissary items.