KTVH is mourning the loss of a respected colleague and a beloved teammate.

Don Dunwell passed away this afternoon in Helena.

Don worked at KTVH from 2004 to 2017.

During his tenure at KTVH Don served as the News Director, an anchor, a reporter, and the host of the Dunwell Report.

Story continues below



Don Dunwell was 82 years old.

We will be celebrating Don’s life online and on air in the coming days.