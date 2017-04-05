BILLINGS – The man who surrendered after a nearly five-hour standoff with Billings police Tuesday has pending charges for the alleged rape of a Laurel teen in 2015.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John identified the man as Dustin Kennedy, 33.

Kennedy was booked in the Yellowstone County Jail after he surrendered shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

In 2015, Kennedy was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old Laurel girl.

According to court documents, when asked what should happen to people who rape children he said “a bullet should be put through their brain because you cannot fix that.”

He has not been convicted of the rape charge. A trial date has been set for July 31.

A warrant was issued for Kennedy on March 2 based on a motion to revoke his bond filed by the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office.

Kennedy has not yet been charged for the car theft, pursuit and police standoff on Tuesday.

MTN’s Samantha Harrelson