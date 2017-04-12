HELENA (AP) — Montana legislators moved Wednesday to clear a slate of bills from its waning schedule, including proposals focused on abortion, guns and marijuana.

Some lawmakers want to gavel the current session to a close by the end of next week, but it’s unclear if they can do so because of the number of pressing issues that remain to be handled, including a possible vote on an infrastructure package and the state budget.

In recent days, both chambers have tried to pick up the pace.

— The House voted 65-35 on Wednesday to advance a bill to regulate medical marijuana, including product testing and provider licensing, after voters passed an initiative last fall expanding the availability of the drug. The bill is a stripped-down version of a proposal that sought to place a tax on sales that would have raised about $300,000 a year.

— The House and Senate acted separately on two abortion measures. The House, on a 60-40 vote, moved to outlaw abortions involving fetuses capable of feeling pain, which proponents say happens when a fetus has developed beyond 20 weeks in a woman’s womb. The Senate had already given its approval.

Meanwhile, the Senate advanced, 30-20, a ballot referendum that would define a fertilized embryo as a person. The measure appears destined for defeat, however, unless it can pick up additional support. The House approved the measure 58-42 last month. It would require support from at least 42 senators on a final vote to garner the two-thirds legislative majority needed to be placed on the ballot.

— The Senate reaffirmed its support for allowing lawmakers to carry concealed firearms in the Capitol and other state property. The House had already approved the bill but rejected an amendment placed in the Senate that would allow the chamber’s sergeant-at-arms the same privilege. To send the bill to the governor, the Senate held another vote to rubberstamp the House version.

The governor is expected to scrutinize each proposal that reaches his desk but would likely give especially deep consideration to any abortion bills.

AP writer: Bobby Caina Calvan