HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County website received a face lift this week.

Colorful graphics, backdrops of the state and some new features replaced the old website.

Dave Anson, web developer for the county, said the changes were necessary to make the website more accessible on mobile devices as well as for those with disabilities.

Anson said his team wanted to get ahead of a federal mandate that requires government websites to be accessible for people with disabilities.

Story continues below



Photos now have text captions so people with voice-to-text software can still experience visual graphics.

In the future, the county hopes to incorporate more calendar features with times and dates of county events.

The new website was built internally by the county and has been in the works for eight months.

It officially launched on Thursday this week at 5 p.m.