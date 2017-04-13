HELENA – This week marks National Library week. As part of the weeklong celebration, Lewis and Clark Library made the timely announcement on Wednesday that the launch of its solar array installation was complete.

Of the library’s energy needs each month, 15 percent will come now come from the sun.

The project began back in 2015 to provide renewable energy for the library. A public reception to celebrate the success of the completed solar panels was held at the Lewis and Clark library.

Tim Holmes, who is a member of the Sleeping Giant Citizens Councils on clean energy, said he cannot say enough great things about clean energy and wants the entire Helena community to consider clean energy.

“I’m an artist and I have a studio that I put solar panels on a couple of years ago, I make more power that I can use so I’m like a tree, I collect sunshine and I’m putting power out into the world that I don’t use and we can all do that,” said Holmes.

A “Big part of the program for us is not just the money that we are going to saving but the carbon footprint that we will be reducing,” said John Finn, Director of Lewis and Clark Library.

The Sleeping Giant’s Citizens Council is always looking for members. If you are interested, or to find out about upcoming projects, visit their website.

Drone footage: Pilot-Gregory J Heide, Company-Big Sky UAV