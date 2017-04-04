HELENA – The Lewis and Clark Library has announced that during National Library Week April 9 through 16 they will be offering amnesty on overdue items

Library Director, John Finn said, “Simply bring in non-perishable food items along with all of your over-due items and the Public Services Staff will waive your fines.”

There are some restrictions; the donation must be presented at the time the overdue item is returned. Fines will not be waived if an account has already been sent to collections or if someone owes for damaged or lost items

All collected food items will be donated to the Helena Food Share.

Story continues below



“This is a fantastic opportunity to clear up your Library account while helping out your community at the same time,” added Finn.

All five Lewis and Clark Library branches will be participating so anyone can head to the main branch Downtown, Augusta, Lincoln, East Helena or the Bookmobile to get their fines waived.

For more information click here.