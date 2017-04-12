MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE – Malmstrom Air Force Base presented a “Live or Die: DUI” production on Wednesday morning to raise awareness of the consequences of driving under the influence.

The production took airmen through a series of scenarios that could result from driving while impaired.

It started with a mock crash scene during which a victim was extricated from the vehicle using the “jaws of life.”

The production then moved inside, where a mock hospital scene showed doctors trying to revive the patient before pronouncing him dead.

Airmen witnessed as a simulation of a family being notified was performed.

They also got to see the driver being booked and sentenced in court.

Finally, the production culminated with a mock funeral.

Technical Sergeant Jade Wyman, the event coordinator, said she’s seen other bases do smaller productions with just the crash or hospital scene, but at Malmstrom they took it further to have more of an impact.

“What we tried to do, we actually recreate the entire process so that we can show people what it looks like from beginning to end,” said TSgt Wyman. “Even though it can trail on later in life, you know people are impacted by DUIs and death forever, but for us, we can at least show them the beginning stages of what it would look like.”

In 2016, Malmstrom had 10 DUIs.

So far this year they have six, and another three pending.

TSgt Wyman said the base also conducts classes and does briefings throughout the installation to advocate against driving under the influence.

MTN’s Julianne Dellorso