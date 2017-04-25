HELENA – A Montana lumber mill said new tariffs on Canadian timber imposed by the Trump administration are a good start but don’t go far enough.

The tariffs announced this week range from 3 to 24 percent for five Canadian lumber companies and are near 20 percent for all other Canadian lumber companies.

The five companies are Canfor Corporation, J.D. Irving, Limited, Resolute FP Canada, Ltd, Tolko Marketing and Sales Ltd. Tolko Industries Ltd. and West Fraser Mills, Ltd.

The tariffs come after an agreement signed under President George W. Bush expired in 2015.

The previous agreement put a hard cap on the amount of timber available to be imported to the U.S.

When KTVH spoke with RY Timber in Townsend last year, they were concerned that without an agreement, cheap Canadian lumber could flood the U.S. market.

Ed Regan, Resource Manager at RY Timber, explained that Canada subsidizes its timber industry and that U.S. producers pay as much as 20 times more per standing tree.

Regan said more needs to be done to protect US companies.

“The tariff that was announced today is a good first step but we don’t believe it’s enough,” Regan said. “It may be enough to stem the bleeding but we do remain hopeful that the United States and Canada can negotiate another softwood lumber agreement.”