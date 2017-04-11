BOZEMAN – Montana will not seek the death penalty for a man charged with murdering his wife with a frying pan.

County Attorney and Counsel for the State, Marty Lambert, agreed not to seek the death penalty after a motion was filed by Jake Collins’ legal representation. The state is also prohibited from sentencing him to death during the penalty phase.

Collins, 32, allegedly killed his wife Crystal Collins on New Years with a cast iron skillet and then slit her throat according to court documents. The documents also said Collins put her body in the back of his pickup truck along with the blood-stained towels, clothing and bedding.

The murder allegedly happened while the couple’s three children, along with two other neighborhood children, slept in the home’s living room.

MTN’s Lena Blietz