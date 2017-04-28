HELENA – After allegedly biting a police officer, a suspect is now in custody.

David Thomas Noble was arrested Friday after allegedly biting a Helena Police officer.

Thomas has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, a felony, and two misdemeanors – his second driving under the influence offense and resisting arrest.

Charging documents said police were dispatched to the 500 block of last chance gulch early Friday morning for a disturbing the peace call. The report alleged that two men were yelling at each other and acting strange. The woman who called it in said she feared for her safety.

When officers approached the 24-year old, he allegedly walked away from them, refusing to comply with orders to stop. According to the police report he asked officers, “Are you going to shoot me?”

Prosecutors said Noble got into a nearby vehicle and started it, attempting to drive away.

When an officer attempted to open the door and ask for the key, Noble refused. The officer then tried to remove the key from the ignition and Noble allegedly bit him on the arm leaving teeth impressions for hours after the incident.

The officers ordered Noble to get out of the vehicle but he continued to resist arrest. He had to be forcefully removed from the vehicle and placed in a restraint.

Bond in the case has been set at $50,000. He’ll be arraigned next month.