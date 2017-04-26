GREAT FALLS – A transient man arrested in Great Falls for stealing a car was also busted for hiding meth in a cell phone.

Keith Eugene Keyser was pulled over by Great Falls Police earlier this month and charged with both felony and misdemeanor theft charges.

When officers ran the plates they found out the vehicle had been stolen from Mile High Motors in Helena according to court documents. Keyser and another male, who was in the vehicle, were arrested.

The 43-year-old allegedly told officers he had been in possession of the car for over a month and that the passenger was unaware the car was stolen.

Keyser was on probation at the time of the arrest.

Investigators who searched the vehicle found a pipe and Samsung cell phone belonging to Keyser.

When the phone cover was opened they found a small plastic bag containing three grams of meth inside.

Keyser was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs – a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia – a misdemeanor.

Bond in the case has been set at $50,000.