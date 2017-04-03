Great Falls Police received a call Sunday around 7:30 a.m. for a stabbing near 25th Street South and 11th Avenue South.

Officers found a male stabbing victim who had a puncture wound to his abdomen and lacerations on his left arm and wrist.

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Harold Dowdey, Jr., had fled the scene before police arrived.

The incident reportedly started with a verbal argument between the two men.

Dowdey was supposed to have left the victim’s home by a certain time, and had not done so.

They then got into a fight, resulting in Dowdey stabbing the victim.

The victim was taken to a Great Falls hospital for his injuries.

According to the police report, the victim was “somewhat calm” when officers arrived. He acted as if it wasn’t a big deal saying, “It’s just a small poke.” His identity is also unknown.

Officers were able to contact Dowdey, and he agreed to meet GFPD officers at the Fairgrounds, where he was arrested and taken into custody just before noon on Sunday.

Dowdey has been charged with felony assault with a weapon.

We will update you when we get more information.