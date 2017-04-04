HELENA – A suspect accused of shooting his wife’s car and attacking a sheriff’s deputy appeared in court on Tuesday.

Wayne August Hussar was arrested Monday following an altercation that resulted in gunfire.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 900 block of Forestvale Road Monday afternoon to a report of shots fired.

Charging documents said the 46-year-old suspect got into an argument with his wife while he was intoxicated.

When she threatened to leave the scene, he allegedly pushed her to the ground multiple times, picked up a .38 caliber revolver and shot her car in the radiator.

After his arrest, Hussar was charged after allegedly kicking and injuring a sheriff’s deputy at the detention center sally-port.

Bond in his case has been set at $40,000.