HELENA – The Helena Police Department issued a wanted alert for a man who escaped from the pre-release.

Yancy Lee Mccrea is described as Native American, large build, medium skin color, black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 260 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches.

When he escaped and his last whereabouts are not known at this time.

McCrea has multiple convictions of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

Story continues below



If you see him call the Helena Police at 406-443-3233.