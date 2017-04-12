HELENA – A suspect convicted of threatening to kill two police officers in 2014 is back behind bars.

Leslie Aaron Mabrey faces a petition to revoke a four-year suspended sentence handed down last November.

Prosecutors said since then, Mabrey has violated terms of the sentence.

In January, the 56-year-old allegedly showed a Meridian, Idaho store clerk and gun and a knife and asked her to take him to Canada.

Story continues below



In February, after being released on bond, he allegedly got into a road rage incident near Boise and was again returned to Helena.

In court Tuesday, Mabrey’s defense lawyer asked for mental health evaluation for his client.

Mabrey, known for his past court-room outbursts was subdued during the hearing, only speaking in whispers to his lawyer.

Mabrey’s next hearing is set for May 3,

His bond is set at $350,000.

Mabrey has priors for burglary in Missoula County and assault on a peace officer in Powell County.