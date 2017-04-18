Happy Tuesday,

If the saying “April Showers Bring May Flowers” holds true, then the wet April weather should hopefully yield many May flowers. Montana is entering the wettest time of year (April-June). This is the time for wet weather that feeds the plants, flowers, and trees. Wet weather at this time of the year also is helpful ahead of the inevitable fire season. So the appropriate showery, stormy, then sunny weather is about the “norm” for this time of year. One minor system will move through the state tonight into Wednesday. A few showers and rumbles of thunder will move through the state tonight. Wednesday, this storm will strengthen as it moves through eastern Montana. Western and central areas will be mostly sunny and mild, but eastern Montana will get a good soaking through early afternoon. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s with a decent west wind up to 25mph. Enjoy that sunshine Wednesday, because another storm will move in on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will increase through western Montana by early afternoon. Central Montana will receive thunderstorms later in the evening. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, but drop into the 40s with any rain and thunderstorms. Thursday night, the storm will pull in colder air which will lower snow levels. Friday morning, a mix of rain and snow will fall in some valleys and areas across the plains. Friday will be a cloudy, cool, showery day of mixed rain and snow. Nothing looks heavy, rather scattered and light. Highs will only be in the 40s to around 50, with 30s in the mountains. A light accumulation of a few inches will occur at mountain pass level. That storm clears for Saturday, which should be mostly sunny and beautiful. Highs will warm into the 60s for most areas, 40s in the mountains. Sunday, more “April Showers” and thunderstorms will move through the western and central part of the state. This will likely have an impact on outdoor activities. So right now: Saturday>Sunday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist