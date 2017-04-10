BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore now has names for its two grizzly bear cubs that came to the zoo from Montana.

The zoo says in a statement that the orphaned bear sisters are now Nova and Nita. The zoo says Nova is a Native American word that means “chasing butterflies” while Nita means “bear.” Over 6,000 people voted on the bears’ names.

The bears were found last year trying to survive in the wild without their mother and they were captured after it was clear one cub was failing. A veterinarian discovered that the smaller of the cubs had been shot and it was treated. The cubs’ mother was later found with shotgun wounds to her face and was euthanized.

The cubs arrived at the Maryland Zoo in December.