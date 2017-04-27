HELENA – New data from the Montana Department of Transportation shows traffic fatalities and serious injuries are declining on Montana roads.

So far this year, there have been 36 traffic related deaths compared to 52 at the same time last year.

In 2014, MDT launched Vision Zero, its mission to bring the number of traffic related

fatalities and serious injuries to zero.

Mike Tooley, Director of MDT, said Montana drivers are more at risk for traffic related fatalities than drivers in other states.

Story continues below



“The fact of the matter is, if you have a crash on a Montana highway, it takes a while to get to a level one trauma center. The nearest one is in Seattle,” Tooley said.

What’s more, depending on the time of day and location of the incident, emergency services may not be able to reach victims for a matter of hours.

That’s a large reason why the state is focusing on prevention. MDT wants to stop crashes from happening in the first place.

“Maybe we get to the point where we don’t need EMS by staying on the roadway and not driving impaired,” Tooley said.

Impaired drivers are a concern for transportation officials.

Kevin Dusko, Transportation Planner at MDT, said his department is working to track impaired drivers in order to decrease traffic incidents.

“One big suggestion is to have the ability to track impaired drivers from arrests all the way to convictions and make sure they’re being held accountable,” Dusko said.

Despite a decline in overall fatalities on Montana roads, the state has consistently been at the top of lists using data from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration when it comes to per capita driving under the influence citations and fatalities as a result of DUIs.

The Montana Department of Transportation data from 2015 shows 118 fatal crashes in the state have involved an impaired driver; a disheartening fact that Montana Attorney General Tim Fox said is, “Entirely preventable.”

In the meantime, the department is using other tactics to make roadways safer. Because roadway departures and intersection crashes are the top cause of concern for MDT, new roundabouts are being installed to force drivers to slow down at intersections.

Dusko said the increased focus on traffic safety is especially important going in to the summer travel season.

“You know Montana – we love our springtime. We have a lot of increased travel in springtime,” Dusko said. “That increase of highway traffic miles and increased speeds causes increased risk of getting in a serious or fatal crash.”

For more information on Vision Zero click here.