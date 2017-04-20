GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Police Department has issued a missing persons alert for James Mings.

The GFPD said that Mings was last seen on Wednesday, April 12, at 402 2nd Avenue South.

Mings is 56 years old, 6 feet 1 inch, about 200 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Authorities do not know what clothing he was last seen wearing.

He has missed several appointments and his belongings seem to be undisturbed.