MONTANA CITY- Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle reported on Monday that a missing persons alert has been issued.

Victoria Gulick, 51, of Montana City, appeared to have gone for a walk and never came back.

She was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday on Grassy Mountain Road in Saddle Mountain Estates wearing a black hat, black yoga pants, a dark coat and what appeared to be a a knee brace.

Gulick is described as 5 feet 10 inches,160 pounds, blondish brown hair and blue eyes.

The Elkhorn Search and Rescue crews, four dog teams and a helicopter are scouring the area. If you would like to help search, volunteers are asked to meet near the Montana City Solid Waste station, following signs to Elkhorn Search and Rescue.

Victoria’s husband, Steven, said he returned home Sunday evening to find her missing. He added that they have little go from as to where she could have went hiking.

“We had no idea where she was, we knew some of her hiking trails that she goes on, we knew those so we just tried to stay on those,” Steven added.

Gulick works as a lunch room assistant at the Montana City School.

At this time Sheriff Doolittle does not suspect foul play.This story is developing, we will update you as we get more information.