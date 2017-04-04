HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice cancelled a missing endanger persons advisory that included a 14-year-old great falls girl and 12-year-old Malta girl.

Authorities are still looking for Storm St. Germain, but said Aidian Dale Kaasa was located in Missoula.

Earlier today authorities reported that Kaasa and St. Germain were seen at the Walmart on Mullan Road at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday.

St Germain may still be in the company of Austin James Adams, James White and several other people.

Authorities believe the group could be traveling in a silver or white passenger vehicle and may be headed to the Spokane area.