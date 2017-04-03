span id=”WNStoryDateline”>GREAT FALLS – The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Aidan Kaasa.

The MEPA was issued at the request of the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office.

Aidan is a 12-year-old girl with red hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches and about 100 pounds.

Aidan was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at home in Malta.

Authorities say that she may be in the company of Austin James Adams, and three or four other males and a female.

They say that Aidan may also be using the name of Lacy Larae Andrews or Lacy Rayne Price.

The MT DOJ says that they are possibly headed for Spokane, Washington, and may be in a silver or white four-door vehicle.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Phillips County Sheriff’s office at 406-654-2350, your local law enforcement agency, or 911.

The Montana Department of Justice provides the following information about the differences between AMBER Alerts and Missing/Endangered Person Advisories:

Montana AMBER Alert Criteria

To activate the program, all of the following criteria must be met:

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that a child has been abducted or has disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The missing child is age 17 years or younger, or has a proven mental or physical disability.

The law enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) computer.

The AMBER Alert system is not used to track runaways, missing children, or children involved in custody disputes. The program is restricted to child abduction cases that could be life threatening.

MEPA – Missing and Endangered Person Advisory

A MEPA is a modified alert program designed to provide Montana law enforcement agencies another option to respond to the types of missing person cases they typically deal with. This may include tracking runaways, missing children, children involved in custody disputes and missing adults. MEPA can be used in situations that do not meet AMBER Alert criteria, but do meet the MEPA criteria outlined below.

MEPA Criteria: A MEPA Advisory is initiated solely by Montana law enforcement agencies using the following criteria:

Do the circumstances fail to meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert? (If they do meet the criteria, immediately follow the AMBER Alert protocol.)

Is the person missing under unexplained, involuntary or suspicious circumstances?

Is the person believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, or environmental or weather conditions; to be in the company of a potentially dangerous person; or is there some other factor that may put the person in peril?

Is there information that could assist the public in the safe recovery of the missing person? The initial advisory will include any available information, like name, age, physical description, date of birth and where the person was last seen. It might also include information about whether the person has a health condition or physical or mental disability.