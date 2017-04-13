UPDATE: The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Lacey Moore has been cancelled. Lacey has been found safe.

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Lacey Marie Moore.

Moore, 17, is a white female with blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

She placed a 911 call at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday from 1665 Milwaukee Way in Missoula , saying that she was being held at gunpoint.

Since the call, law enforcement has not been able to make contact with Moore to check her welfare.

Authorities initially thought that Moore might have been in the company of Corey Kendal in a blue 2005 Hyundai Elantra with a Montana license plate 4-42629B, however, Kendal and the vehicle were found early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on Moore is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or call 911.

