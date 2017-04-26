A jury convicted a 47-year-old Missoula man of drugging and raping several young girls.

Erik Nugent was arrested in September and charged with 14 felonies, including rape, sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and endangering the welfare of children.

Prosecutors say an investigation was sparked after Nugent made troubling comments about children to a co-worker.

Detectives conducted interviews and found several young girls between the ages of 12 and 17 who reported Nugent gave them meth and other drugs, then sexually assaulted them since 2008.

Story continues below



He will be sentenced on July 11.

MTN’s Don Fisher