MISSOULA – Missoula police are investigating a possible shooting that happened on the 1600 block of Milwaukee Way on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman Sergeant Travis Welsh said a woman called 911 around 9:40 a.m. reporting that she was being held at gunpoint by a man. The line went dead during that call.

Officers arrived to find the suspects had left the scene and began interviewing witnesses and tenants of a nearby apartment complex. Police are also reviewing security camera footage of the area.

“The information we have right now is that nobody in the immediate area that is still here was injured as a result however we don’t know about the people that we’re involved in the disturbance that all left in the three cars that were here,” Welsh said.

Witnesses described three vehicles in the area at the time of the incident that left before police arrived. The first was a dark red or burnt orange passenger car, and the other two vehicles were described as SUV’s that were either black or silver.

Authorities say one of the vehicles has been found at a Missoula. No arrests have been made, but a woman at the hotel has agreed to be interviewed by police.

Nobody on the scene was injured during the incident.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

MTN’s Don Fisher