Missoula police are continuing to search for a suspect who fired a shot on the 1600 block of Milwaukee Way on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman Sergeant Travis Welsh said a woman called 911 around 9:40 a.m. reporting that she was being held at gunpoint by a man. The line went dead during that call.

Authorities issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Lacey Marie Moore, 17, late Wednesday night in connection with the incident – but she was found safe by police Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene Wednesday to find the suspects had left the area. They then spent several hours interviewing witnesses and tenants of a nearby apartment complex. Police are also reviewing security camera footage of the area.

“The information we have right now is that nobody in the immediate area that is still here was injured as a result however we don’t know about the people that we’re involved in the disturbance that all left in the three cars that were here,” Welsh said.

Witnesses described three vehicles in the area at the time of the incident that left before police arrived. The first was a dark red or burnt orange passenger car, and the other two vehicles were described as SUV’s that were either black or silver.

Authorities said one of the vehicles has been found at a Missoula Hotel. No arrests have been made, but the woman has agreed to be interviewed by police.

Police have released a description of the shooter. He is said to be a white male standing about 6 foot tall with shaggy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeved t-shirt and a black bandanna.

Anyone with information about the suspect, or the shooting, is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300. Nobody on the scene was injured during the incident.

MTN’s Don Fisher