MONTANA CITY – The Montana City woman first reported missing Sunday afternoon, has been found alive.

Victoria Gulick, 51, was found Monday around 6:45 p.m. alive and well in the area search and rescue crews were looking.

Victoria’s husband, Steven, told KTVH she did not have any injuries as she found a warm place to take shelter.

“We just have to commend all the search and rescue efforts for their hard work and a job well done,” said Steven Gulick.

Story continues below



Victoria was last seen Sunday afternoon before going on a hike. Elkhorn Search and Rescue, a helicopter and volunteers scoured the area of the Saddle Mountain Estates.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also aided in the search efforts.