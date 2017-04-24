(HELENA) Another attempt to bring back a major infrastructure bonding bill has fallen short in the Montana House.

Republican Rep. Mike Cuffe of Eureka brought a motion Monday to suspend House rules and revive House Bill 645. 57 representatives supported the motion — 10 fewer than the two-thirds majority it needed.

The bill would have issued about $78 million dollars in new state debt. That money would be used to pay for large building projects in Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls and Billings, along with water, sewer and school maintenance around the state.

Any bill that requires the state to go into debt needs to get two-thirds support from both the House and the Senate.

This was the second attempt to revive HB 645. It initially failed to pass the House last month. Representatives then reconsidered that action, before voting it down again a week later.

Cuffe called Monday’s vote “the clearest poll,” showing many Republicans still have no appetite for taking on additional debt. He said Gov. Steve Bullock’s office will have to negotiate seriously with Republican leaders in the House to have any chance of getting a bonding bill passed.

“If the executive branch — the Governor, the budget director, his advisors — are serious about getting a bonding bill passed this session, they should be on the phone right now, calling Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen and saying, ‘Let’s talk some more,’” said Cuffe.

But House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, a Democrat from Helena, said Bullock hasn’t gotten cooperation from House leaders.

“I don’t think this is at anyone’s feet other than the folks on this side of the aisle,” Eck said. “At some point people need to decide: Do they want this bill or not? Do they want to pass infrastructure or not? They can’t keep blaming other people.”