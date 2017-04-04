HELENA (AP) — The Montana Legislature is advancing a bill that would extend safeguards against youth concussions to private schools and sports associations.
State lawmakers passed a bill in 2013 requiring student athletes in public schools to be removed from play after showing signs of having a concussion.
The measure the state Senate endorsed Tuesday 50-0 would require youth leagues and non-public schools to also establish protocols for an athlete’s return to play after suffering a concussion.
Republican Sen. Daniel Salomon of Ronan says the bill will take pressure off coaches to put athletes who may have suffered concussions back into competitive games.
The bill must pass a final vote in the Senate and the House must agree to the Senate’s changes before the measure goes to Gov. Steve Bullock.