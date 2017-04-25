(HELENA) The Montana Legislature has approved a major overhaul to the state’s medical marijuana system.

In a final vote on Tuesday, the House voted 68-31 for Senate Bill 333, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mary Caferro of Helena. The Senate passed the bill 34-16 last week.

“The goal of the bill is to make sure that patients have access to medical marijuana that’s safe and effective, and that is the system that we have put in place,” Caferro said.

SB 333 would set up new regulatory systems for medical marijuana in Montana. It would fund the programs with a tax on providers’ gross sales — 4 percent for the first year and 2 percent after that.

The bill would require medical marijuana providers to submit samples to testing laboratories. Providers that serve ten or fewer patients will be exempt until 2020.

SB 333 would also create a system to track all marijuana plants from the seed stage to the time they are sold to registered cardholders. It would license dispensaries based on their amount of growing space, add photo identification to medical marijuana cards and allow the production of marijuana concentrates.

The current bill was designed as a compromise, after the House and Senate passed two different versions of SB 333.

Caferro said Montana needed to increase regulation of medical marijuana in order to comply with federal directives.

“In order to have safe, effective medical marijuana that is safe from being completely shut down by the feds, we need a system,” she said.

Some opponents of SB 333 argued that the bill is indirectly putting a tax on patients’ medicine. But Caferro said it’s reasonable to ask providers to help pay for the additional regulation.

“Just like a restaurant pays to have inspections, nursing homes pay to have regulation, this is the price of doing business,” said Caferro. “It is not a tax on patients, it is not a revenue raiser. It is very different than that.”

In a statement, Kate Cholewa, a lobbyist for the Montana Cannabis Industry Association, praised SB 333 as a “historical piece of legislation.” She said it would make sure the medical marijuana program is transparent and efficient.

“This is the juncture at which the state program and the black market get untangled,” said Cholewa.