GREAT FALLS (AP) — A Montana man has been arrested on suspicion of assault on a minor after an emergency room nurse caught him trying to smother his 8-month-old son.

The suspect, 36-year-old Lucas Charles Berg was arrested Thursday night at a Great Falls hospital after a nurse said she heard a “horrible noise” and saw Berg pressing the child’s face into a blanket draped over his chest.

Court documents stated that the child was “kicking wildly trying to free himself.”

Prosecutors said the nurse grabbed the child and ran to the nurses’ station.

The report also said the mother of the child has left the room for a minute, but told police Berg had done something similar before.

Court records did not say why the child was at the hospital.

A police report said Berg acknowledged holding the child’s face against his chest and that he had done something similar to another child.

Berg’s initial appearance in Cascade County Justice Court was scheduled for Friday afternoon.