BILLINGS – John Lieba, accused of kidnapping and raping a 4-year-old Poplar girl, was found guilty on Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Keri Leggett.

Authorities say Lieba abducted the girl while she was playing in a park at night in the town of Wolf Point on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in February of 2016. A grand jury indictment filed in June said he engaged in a sex act with the girl and assaulted her.

The girl was found by a Roosevelt County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 28, 2016, two days after she disappeared and just a few miles from where she was abducted.

He was found guilty on the charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The trial lasted two days.

Lieba refused to accept a plea agreement.

Lieba could face up to 65 years in prison.

He will be held in federal custody until his sentencing date, which is scheduled for Aug 3.

MTN’s Aja Goare