KALISPELL (AP) — The last of four people accused of killing 35-year-old Wade Rautio in Montana has admitted he would most likely be found guilty if the prosecution took their evidence to trial.

Reports say 21-year-old David Toman has been convicted of accountability to deliberate homicide in Flathead County District Court.

Toman pleaded no contest to his part in the killing. His sentencing has been scheduled for July 13.

Toman’s attorney is expected to request a 30-year prison sentence with 15 years suspended as part of a plea agreement with the state.

The plea agreement is binding. So if the judge decides not to follow it, Toman would have the option to withdraw his plea and go to trial.

Toman, Robert Wittal, Melisa Crone and Christopher Hansen were arrested last June following the discovery of Rautio’s body in a creek near Creston.