“This is a very challenging job and it’s not for everyone. You come in and you face the worst of the worst that Montana has to offer on a daily basis,” Warden Leroy Kierkegaard said.

The prison is understaffed by about 60 corrections officers, a shortage that has forced the prison to cut inmate visitations down from four days a week to just two and make other changes so security at the prison is not compromised.

The lack of manpower puts a strain on the daily operations, “Our overtime is skyrocketing and my staff, my officers are getting tired from working all the time,” Kierkegaard said.

Staffing shortages at the prison are not only difficult for the staff but are difficult for the inmates who have to give up visitation time, recreation time and other activities and that can cause unwanted tension and agitation.

“Unfortunately, we have to start with the programs that impact the inmates the greatest, the visitation, rec yard, gym time, all those things the inmates use on their free time to vent their frustrations and stay healthy,” Kierkegaard commented.

To add to the staffing woes, the inmate population is at 1,526 – about 30 over capacity.

“Some bills are working through the House that’s going to create some more beds for us and help elevate some of that overcrowding,” Kierkegaard added.

These problems won’t be with Kierkegaard for long since he is retiring next month. The next warden will be Michael Fletcher of Nevada, who Kierkegaard believes will do a good job running the prison.

“I’m sadly excited. I’m excited to be going on to the next phase of my life, but I’m really sad to be leaving this group of people and this organization,” Kierkegaard told MTN News.

Kierkegaard is working to recruit new corrections officers and said the cutbacks on visitations and other programs will be temporary until staffing is increased.

