(HELENA) High school students from around Montana have been honored, as part of a nationwide effort to encourage more women to pursue careers in technology.

Fourteen girls received the state Award for Aspirations in Computing for 2017, from the National Center for Women and Information Technology. Four more were named honorable mentions.

Two of the state winners, Samantha DeMartin of Jefferson High School and Betta Lyon-Delsordo of Big Sky High School, also received honorable mentions for the national awards. Carroll computer science professor Steve Harper says it was the first time Montana students earned that honor.

The awards recognized students for their interest and skills in technology and computer science, along with their academic and leadership records and their higher education plans.

”I wasn’t sure what I wanted to major in, and I was kind of thinking about computer science, and so getting the award sort of validated that for me,” said Helena High senior Anaka Ronan. “I think it could do that for a lot of women.”

An award presentation was held Saturday evening at Carroll College. The students got a chance to hear from other Montana women who have had success in technology jobs.

“I think it’s really important for women to be recognized for their technology skills, especially in this growing technology era,” said Bridget Powers, a junior at Capital High. “I think women can really make a big impact in this career.”

Bryndon Wilkerson, a junior at Helena High, also won this award in 2016. She says more students applied for it this year, as computer science and technology attract more attention.

“There’s a lot of opportunities, like with scholarships in the community,” said Wilkerson. “A lot of people help each other, reach out to each other to help make this community a good place.”

NCWIT also named Helena High School computer science teacher Buffy Smith as its Montana Educator of the Year.

Smith says events like this can be a positive step toward getting more young women into technology jobs.

“I think it gives the girls confidence to be able to go into a field where there aren’t that many women,” she said.

Absarokee High School’s Heidi Gunderson was an honorable mention as Educator of the Year.

2017 Montana Award for Aspirations in Computing Winners:

Samantha DeMartin, senior, Jefferson High School

Jessica Jorgenson, senior, Bozeman High School

Laurynn Lauer, junior, Libby High School

Rebecka Lester, junior, Absarokee High School

Betta Lyon-Delsordo, junior, Big Sky High School

Aurora MacDonald, junior, Simms High School

Rose Madison, senior, Whitefish High School

Alora Newbury, senior, Whitefish High School

Ilaya Payne, senior, Simms High School

Bridget Powers, junior, Capital High School

Sophia Richter, sophomore, Hellgate High School

Anaka Ronan, senior, Helena High School

Bryndon Wilkerson, junior, Helena High School

Payten Zenahlik, junior, Cascade High School

Honorable Mentions:

Christine Johnson, senior, Frenchtown High School

Selinda Kiefer, senior, Helena High School

Elizabeth Rigby, junior, Helena High School

Kennedy Williamson, junior, Sentinel High School