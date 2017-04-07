It was almost a century in the making, but on Thursday 23 women from Yellowstone County were honored for service to their country in World War I.

A permanent bronze memorial plaque was dedicated on the grounds of the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

The project was the culmination of 5 years of research led by the Billings chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.

A search of local, state, and federal records found the women veterans: 21 as nurses in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and two as yeoman administrative support in the U.S. Navy.

America’s women volunteered for WWI military duty before they could vote in federal elections and decades before they received equal pay, recognition, and status as the men.

Almost half of the county WWI Army nurses served in France, many near the battle lines.

One county nurse was cited for heroism under fire.

These women served honorably and remain mostly unknown.