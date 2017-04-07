GREAT FALLS – Montana Air National Guard officials towed a C-130 Hercules aircraft into a newly-built hangar Thursday morning.

They say ‘Building 80’ will house a variety of operations, including corrosion control and fuel cell maintenance.

“If you see the hoses hanging down from the ceiling- those are vents that help us get inside the aircraft where we’re working on fuel cells, and get some of that fuel out so our airmen can breathe in there and do their work,” said Maintenance Group Commander Colonel Buel Dickson.

The new hangar is connected to MT ANG’s main hangar, ‘Building 25′.

They say the two hangars share a center tool room, so the location is key in providing the best care.

Officials also say before the new facility, airmen had to work outside on aircraft throughout the year; they say the new addition provides an indoor work space which saves time and improves airmens’ capabilities.

“If we have to leave the next day, we can get an airplane inside so we don’t have to deice it, that saves a lot of tax payer money out there as well, no deicing fluid and environmental control too ’cause we’re not dumping that deicing fluid,” said Dickson.

Building 80 cost roughly $12 million to complete and was part of a two-phase construction project.

The project also included $9 million worth of renovations to ‘building 25’, including updated maintenance shop and administrative areas.

Officials say they have received a large amount of support throughout the project since construction started in October 2014.

“The base, the users, contracting, security forces – all working together to ensure that this project is completed. Also working with the airport authority and the FAA and the local community and our contractors – the support has been tremendous,” said 120th Airlift Wing Base Civil Engineer Maj. Todd Mortag.

Renovations to building 25 were completed in November 2016.