The Montana Green Party is appealing a decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to deny an emergency motion requesting that Thomas Breck’s name be added to Montana’s special congressional election ballot.

Breck of Missoula, along with Independent candidates Steve Kelly and Doug Campbell, said they now plan to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, alleging that they were turned down “on the basis of an unconstitutional state law.”

“We are disappointed in the failure of the Ninth Circuit Court to issue an injunction requiring the Montana Secretary of State to add the Montana Green Party’s candidate, Thomas Breck, to the special election ballot,” Breck’s campaign said in a statement. “It is the constitutional right of each American to be given the opportunity to vote for a candidate that represents their ideals.”

The candidates went to the Ninth Circuit Court after federal judge Brian Morris recently ruled that the three candidates failed to meet a minimal requirement in order to qualify for the May 25 statewide ballot.

Under Montana law, the candidates must collect more than 5 percent of the vote in the last two general elections to get on the ballot. The complaint alleged that the parties had just one week to gather the more than 14,000 signatures.

Democrat Rob Quist, Republican Greg Gianforte, and Libertarian Mark Wicks are vying for the seat left vacant after Republican Ryan Zinke was appointed as U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell