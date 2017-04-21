The Montana House Friday endorsed the final version of an increase in state motor-fuel taxes to fund highway construction, putting the bill one vote away from the governor’s desk.

“It’s time for us to tell people in this state that help is on the way (for road and bridge repairs),” said Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell, the sponsor of the bill. “We don’t get to put a shovel in the ground tomorrow, but it’s coming. …

“It’s going to improve our investment in this state, and going to improve the safety for our family, the visitors and ourselves on our roads.”

The House voted 61-39 for House Bill 473, which will raise the state tax on gasoline by 4.5 cents a gallon and on diesel by 1.5 cents per gallon. The gasoline tax would increase to 6 cents and the diesel tax by 2 cents by 2023.

Story continues below



The measure faces a final vote on Saturday before advancing to the desk of Gov. Steve Bullock, who hasn’t indicated whether he’d sign it – but has said that he supported the original bill, which had higher increases.

The increase will raise an additional $28 million a year for the next two years and enables the state to capture millions more in federal highway construction funds. About half of the increased revenue is reserved for cities and counties.

Twenty Republicans joined all 41 House Democrats in favor of the bill.

Opponents said they didn’t come to Helena to raise taxes for Montanans, and singled out a “well-oiled machine” of lobbyists representing highway contractors, other businesses, cities and counties and as the major force behind the bill.

“They came in here and they lobbied all of us, to get us to pass this bill, for the good of Montana,” said Rep. Becky Beard, R-Elliston. “Well, you know what? I am a `no’ … I will not be a party to raising this gas tax on my fellow Montanans.”

Montana’s current state fuel tax is 27 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27.75 cents for diesel. The increase will put Montana’s fuel taxes at about the national average.