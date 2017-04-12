HELENA – A Senate committee Tuesday evening advanced what could be the Legislature’s final version of a bill increasing state motor-fuel taxes to bolster road construction in Montana, but not before scaling back its original increase.

The amended bill, approved by the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, would increase state gasoline taxes by 4.5 cents per gallon this year and next, and then gradually add another 1.5 cents per gallon by fiscal 2023.

The change dropped the original increase contained in House Bill 473 from eight cents a gallon, which was approved last month by the House. Tuesday’s amendment also reduced the increase for diesel fuel to just 1.5 cents per gallon, instead of 7.25 cents, which was in the original bill.

Together with a companion bill, HB473 would now raise an additional $37 million next year for highway construction – including about $16 million for city and county roads and streets.

The amount would ramp up to about $50 million by 2023 and also capture additional federal funds for highway construction. The measure now advances to the full Senate for debate and a vote.

Supporters said the increase is badly needed to bolster Montana’s highway construction program, whose cash reserves have been dwindling for years, leaving many state roads in poor condition.

“I’ve worked for all kinds of outfits; some outfits want to fix their equipment, so it runs a long time, and some people keep wantin’ to use haywire,” said Sen. Duane Ankney, R-Colstrip, who will carry the bill on the Senate floor. “I don’t think we want a haywire. … I think we want to get ahead of the problem and fix ‘em right.”

Yet opponents of the increase argued that the state Department of Transportation has done a poor job of managing highway funds and its budget, and that it should be able to do the job without a permanent tax increase.

“The fact is, we don’t need all this money,” said Sen. David Howard, R-Park City. “I think the easy solution is to tax more. The hard solution is to do like this bill said at the beginning: They want to do an audit.”

Howard said any increase should be “sunsetted” after two years, and information from the audit – which is still in the bill – would find out “whether we’re really treating Montanans like they should be treated.”

Both the amendment and the bill passed the committee on bipartisan votes, with a few Republicans joining all of the panel’s Democrats in favor. Five Republicans on the committee voted for the bill: Ankney and Sens. Terry Gauthier of Helena, Mike Lang of Malta, Jeff Welborn of Dillon and Llew Jones of Conrad.

Gauthier said the increased tax not only would help repair and build up Montana’s highway system, but also provide good-paying jobs that would boost the economy.