HELENA – Easter is this Sunday and several egg hunts are planned for the Helena area.

On Saturday, Narrate Church will host their annual Mount Helena Easter egg hunt. All children up to fifth grade can participate searching for 17,500 plastic eggs filled with candy.

The egg hunt is one of three major community events the organization puts on. The others are their Christmas Eve service and Ales for Trails.

Hannah Drga, the hospitality and scattering director for Narrate, and one of the event’s organizers, said, “Narrate starts a lot of things just to – we like to be involved in the community and be a part of Helena and put on really excellent events that people want to go to regardless if they go to Narrate, if they don’t.”

This year the church decided to add a new event to the festivities: The Mount Helena Easter Egg Scramble.

The scramble is a 9K run covering the entire circumference of Mount Helena.

Drga said, of the race, “It’s been an idea of Adam’s (Narrate’s pastor) for a few years. He’s a runner, so we wanted to put on a run with the money raised from it going back to the community.”

She added, the planning committee thought, “Let’s do a run around Mount Helena in conjuction with the Easter egg hunt.”

Proceeds from the race will go to the Cross Country programs at Helena Middle School, C.R. Anderson Middle School and East Valley Middle School. Participants in the run will receive a long sleeve Mount Helena Egg Scramble performance tee with their registration.

Deciding on a place to donate the money came from one of the members, “We know the middle school teams could use some money for jerseys or to go to an out of town event, and why not?” Drga added.

To prepare for the events over 50 volunteers helped stuff eggs. On the day of the event over 90 volunteers will arrive as early as 7 a.m. to help set up.

The egg hunt invades the Reeder’s Village community at the base of the mountain, so every year, church volunteers deliver gifts to residents to show their gratitude for allowing crowds to take over the area for most of the morning.

This year’s gift is a Park Ave. Bakery cookie bag.

Drga, Kelsey Bailey, a church volunteer, and her two kids Luke, 5, and Addison, 7, spent their afternoon walking through the subdivision dropping cookie bags on door steps.

The egg hunt is expected to draw over 1,500 kids and parents and so far the race has over 100 people registered.

The race begins at 9 a.m. to register click here. The Easter egg hunt is free and will begin at 11 a.m. Both will start at the Mount Helena trail head.