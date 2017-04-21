A bill giving state regulators more power to scrutinize electricity costs that NorthWestern Energy passes on to its Montana customers is on its way to the desk of Gov. Steve Bullock.

Supporters said House Bill 193 should be a plus for NorthWestern’s 360,000 electricity customers, because it allows regulators to set up a cost-tracking system that puts more onus on the company to cut costs for consumers.

“Right now, they have not even an iota of an incentive to minimize these costs,” Public Service Commissioner Travis Kavulla, R-Great Falls, told MTN News on Friday. “They’re not rewarded if they minimize these costs and they’ve not punished if they go over-budget.”

The bill, which had been stalled in a Senate committee, was revived and approved this week by the full Senate, sending it to the governor for possible signature into law.

Bullock told MTN News on Thursday that he’ll examine the bill when it reaches his desk and decide whether to sign it.

NorthWestern, the state’s largest electric and natural gas utility, opposed HB193, which was supported by the state PSC and sponsored by Rep. Tom Woods, D-Bozeman.

Butch Larcombe, a spokesman for NorthWestern, said Friday the company believes the PSC already has adequate authority to review the company’s costs of acquiring electricity.

“It isn’t clear to us why the PSC … would want to review and possibly disallow costs that it has already deemed prudent,” he said. “It seems unfairly punitive and puzzling.”

He said NorthWestern hopes Bullock takes a “hard look at this unneeded bill.”

Under current law, the PSC allows NorthWestern to “recover” – meaning, charge its customers – for any “prudently incurred electricity costs.”

Kavulla said this mechanism essentially gives the company a “credit card” on which it can charge any costs of acquiring electricity to the customers, after that cost is incurred.

He called the law a relic of utility deregulation in the late 1990s, when NorthWestern had sold its electric power plants and had to buy all of the electricity it needed for customers on the open market.

Now, NorthWestern has acquired or built a number of power plants and chunks of electricity supply, and buys only a portion of its electricity on the market, Kavulla said.

HB193, if it becomes law, will allow the PSC to set a cost it expects NorthWestern to meet, he said. If the company buys power for less, it can make more money. If it ends up buying power for a greater cost, it eats that cost.

Kavulla said that’s the way other utilities in Montana are regulated, and that NorthWestern had an exception in the law because of deregulation.

“I think it’s pretty fundamental to try to establish proper incentives for a business – that a business is rewarded for staying on, or under-budget, and taking a hit if they don’t,” he said.

Larcombe said NorthWestern is still “fundamentally different” from other regulated electric utilities in Montana, such as Montana-Dakota Utilities, which was exempt from deregulation and kept ownership of its power plants.

HB193 also will add “regulatory uncertainty” for the company, he said, possibly raising the cost of borrowing for NorthWestern – a cost that could increase costs for consumers.