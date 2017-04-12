HELENA – Smoke Jumper Station opened it’s coffee shop on Wednesday at the Helena Regional Airport.

The new restaurant was one of four other candidates who applied for the airport contract after Captain Jack’s closed its doors in December.

The new food service provider had their health inspection Wednesday morning and began serving its first customers in the airport terminal. The main restaurant – Smoke Jumper Station will open up later.

Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper said that the concessions performed great today and he loves the enthusiasm the staff has brought to the terminal.

Story continues below



The restaurant currently has a limited menu, but plans to increase the options in the days and weeks to come.

Smoke Jumper Station General Manager Paul Mabie said that one of their focuses was to include Montana made products such as Tumbleweed Teas from Big Timber and Montana Coffee Traders out of Kalispell.

“Helena is such a special spot and Montana is really a special state, so as people are traveling through the Helena regional airport we really wanted to feature a lot of the great things we have in Montana. And provide people with a taste of the best in Montana as well,” Mabie said.

Mabie added that this was an exciting first step and he plans to have the restaurant up and running in early May.