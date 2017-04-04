LOLO – No homicide charges have been filed in a Lolo shooting that left two dead in January, but now information is known about what happened that afternoon.

On January 9, 51-year-old Bradley Stover and 43-year-old Tonya Gilliam died as a result of gunshot wounds. Their bodies were found in a cabin behind Roper’s Lounge on Highway 12 in Lolo.

One man has been charged in the incident, Anthony Vallier, who faces charges of theft and tampering with physical evidence.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Anthony Vallier, his girlfriend Tonya Gilliam and Bradley Stover were drinking together in Vallier’s cabin, while negotiating the sale of a pistol. Vallier told investigators that during the exchange, Stover fired a round “out of nowhere” striking Gilliam.

Story continues below



A struggle ensued between Stover and Vallier, resulting in Stover being shot while both their hands were on the gun. Vallier attempted to render aid to Gilliam while officials responded to reported gunshots from a neighbor.

Deputies arrived to find Vallier covered in blood, which he claimed to be his girlfriend’s. He was taken into custody and interviewed. Deputies investigated but could not find any evidence that contradicted Vallier’s account of the shooting.

A neighbor who was at the cabin prior to the shooting backed up Vallier’s statement, adding that he observed a “wad of cash” valued at over $1,500 held by Gilliam.

That cash was not found by detectives at the scene, but an audit of Vallier’s bank records found he made a cash deposit after he was released from custody, bringing the theft charge.

Vallier was arraigned and is no longer in custody. Both of Vallier’s charges are felonies. He could face up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

MTN’s Don Fisher