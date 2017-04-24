MISSOULA – A family outreach non-profit hosted a clothing drive on Sunday for those in need.

The 406 Market hosted the community event at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Missoula.

People were invited to stop by and grab whatever clothes they needed for free.

The room was filled with tables of clothes for men, women and children along with other various items for around the house.

“You know a lot of people that they qualify for help but they just don’t get enough help there’s some people that need the help that don’t qualify for help from the state and that’s where we come in,” 406 Market owner Samantha Bergman said.

The 406 market will continue to host clothing drives. Their next one scheduled for Mother’s Day.

