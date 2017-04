HELENA – Northwestern energy has filed to raise propane rates in the Townsend area.

The request to the Public Service Commission would increase the summer rate from $.91 per gallon to $1.01 per gallon.

The winter rate would increase $.12 a gallon $1.15,.

For a typical summer customer using 30 therms per month, their bill would increase by $3.22 a month.

For a winter customer using 80 therms per month, their bill would be about $10.36 a month.

Northwestern has 577 propane customers in Townsend.