GREAT FALLS – The male found in the Missouri River on April 2 has been positively identified as a transient man.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Falls Police Department have now deemed the death of Shawn Michael Cox, 46, a homicide.

After the autopsy revealed the death of the male was suspicious in nature, a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office, GFPD and the Cascade County Attorney’s Office began.

Cox was reported as a missing person to the GFPD in March.

Story continues below



Detectives from both agencies are diligently working the case and are asking the public for any information they may have regarding the case.

If you have information please call GFPD Detective Smith at 781-8911 or CCSO Detective Darby at 454-6820.